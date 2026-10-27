2027 Audi Q9 And SQ9 Go Straight To The Top Of Their Class

Other than the Q9's vertical, Jaecoo-esque grille and the SQ9's more traditionally Audi mesh grille, visual differences between the two models are slim, and the same could be said for their interiors. What really sets the two SUVs apart is under their shapely upright bodies. The extra 162 hp and 148 lb-ft from the SQ9's fire-breathing twin-turbocharged V8 didn't immediately make themselves too obviously known, but then I engaged launch control.

Don't make the same mistake I made, you have to be in Dynamic mode and push the traction control button once to enter Sport Traction mode before flooring both pedals. The first time I attempted a launch, I didn't change the traction mode and was deeply underwhelmed by the launch, but that made the first real launch all the more mind-boggling.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

With launch control actually active, the 5,556-pound SQ9 damn near popped a wheelie as it ripped through gears on its way to 60 mph, which Audi says it can do in a hardly believable 3.8 seconds. I do this for a living, and I immediately burst into a fit of giggles when I released the brake pedal. I felt like I personally shook hands (hooves?) with every single one of the 591 horses under the SQ9's hood. I cannot imagine how a car full of kids would react to the wicked experience of launch control in an SQ9, but they would undoubtedly give the parent at the helm the "coolest parent" crown.

The Q9 was plenty competent on two-lane mountain roads, so I expected more of the same from the SQ9, but man, the SQ9 clung to the road like a limpet. I didn't get to put the Quattro system's rear LSD and increased oversteer angle claim to the test, but I did get to push it around some delightfully deserted winding roads with tight switchbacks, and there was not even a slight tendency to understeer. Its standard four-wheel steering came into play again, as well as the sport-tuned adaptive air suspension that effectively eliminated body lean and any sense of topheaviness and somehow made this nearly 17.5-foot-long family hauler dance like a sports sedan.

Logan K. Carter/ Jalopnik

I drove the facelifted 2027 Mercedes-AMG GLS63 in Colorado a few weeks before driving the SQ9, and the SQ9's driving dynamics blew the GLS63 out of the water. Yes, I understand how pointless it sounds comparing the high-speed driving dynamics of two three-row luxury SUVs, but this is extremely important consumer advice for a handful of wealthy people who are in the market for one of these bruisers. The Q9 drove great, but the SQ9 was impossibly good. Its six-piston calipers and 16.5-inch front disc brakes were hooked up to a firm pedal with virtually no pre-engagement squish, which made stopping the performance variant a satisfying, if almost violently effective experience.