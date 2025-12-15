14 SUVs With The Most Spacious Third Rows

There's an episode of the 1980s TV show "That's Incredible" in which a yogi folded his six-foot frame into an absurdly tiny box. For the average adult, the third rows of some SUVs are reminiscent of that ancient reality show sensationalism. However, some manufacturers don't actually hate the third-row passengers, so they offer SUVs with usable legroom back there. We've rounded up some of the most spacious models below.

Given the differences in seat design, you might wonder just how they measure legroom. The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) provides a set of standards for measurements using an H-Point Machine, or HPM. The "H-point" is the location of a driver or passenger's hip joint in a car seat, and all measurements are based on that. There's an archived copy of the SAE's recommended practices for measuring vehicle dimensions using an HPM, and, well, it's complicated. Hyundai offers a less confusing explanation of legroom on its website.

Compliance with the standard is voluntary, so you'd ideally have your potential third-row passengers take a "test seating." Still, the measurements below make a good starting point for car shoppers who need room for six to eight passengers. The average third-row legroom in the industry is 32 inches, so we've set a lower limit of 33 inches, ensuring that all of the models in our list are above average. If two vehicles are tied, the tiebreaker goes to the SUV with more cargo room behind the third row.