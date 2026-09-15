2028 Volvo XC90 T8 PHEV More Than Doubles Its Electric Range And Accelerates Slightly Quicker

Volvo's designers and engineers in Gothenburg, Sweden, have been busy. Not only have they rolled out facelifts for the XC40 and XC60, they're also giving us an updated XC90 T8 plug-in hybrid with a much bigger battery and much bigger range. The XC90 was facelifted two years ago, so the B5 and B6 mild-hybrid models remain largely unchanged for the 2028 model year. The T8 PHEV's glow-up is all under the skin, but that's what really matters anyway, right?

Much like the updated XC60 T8 that has been revealed in tandem, the 2028 XC90 T8's battery has more than doubled in size, with its range doing the same. And it's actually a tiny bit quicker than the car it replaces as well, thanks to some power deployment retuning. Sure, the 2028 XC90 T8 may not look different from the outside, but now it's the plug-in hybrid with the second longest range on sale in the U.S., bested only by its XC60 T8 little sibling.