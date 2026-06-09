2027 Audi Q7 Is A Much-Needed Overhaul Of An 11-Year-Old SUV — And We Finally Get The Good Headlights
The Audi Q7 has always been a bit of a third fiddle to the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, and it doesn't help that the three-row crossover is older than ass, getting its last full redesign for the 2016 model year — and honestly, it didn't look that different from the first-generation car that went into production all the way back in 2005. All of this is to say, the Q7 has been in desperate need of a spruce-up, and that's exactly what Audi has given it. Everybody please welcome the third-generation 2027 Audi Q7.
Between the Q7 and the U.S.-specific SQ7, Audi is gunning for its German counterparts, armed with what it's claiming to be "best-in-class" acceleration times, digital matrix headlights that we've waited so patiently for, seating for up to seven, and a more imposing design that is sure to look right at home in your rearview mirror on the highway. The 2027 Q7 feels like it's making up for lost time, and in a lot of ways, it is. Audi's big crossover has been coasting for years at this point, and between this car and the even bigger Q9, Audi is finally getting serious about the three-row segment it helped establish two decades ago.
Full Disclosure: Audi flew me to Munich, Germany, put me up in a very nice hotel and fed me all sorts of German foods, all so I could check out the new Q7 and Q9, but more on the latter at a later date.
Boxier, but not bigger
The first thing I noticed when I saw the new Q7 in person was how it's a hell of a lot boxier than its predecessors — not necessarily bigger, but boxier. The new car shares almost identical exterior dimensions with the old one. Audi says its 199.1 inches long, 0.5 inches shorter than the old car, and it has nearly the same width. Its wheelbase is also identical to the outgoing Q7 at 117.9 inches.
Still, there is one dimension where the new Q7 is far bigger than the old one, and it's what enhances the boxy appearance: height. The new Q7 is 2.8 inches taller than the previous one, and that's a big difference generation over generation. Most of that height comes in at the rear end. Traditionally, Q7s have had a bit of a sloping roofline, but to give the car a more upright look and a lot more rear headroom, Audi's designers replaced the slope with a far flatter roofline.
Further aiding in the boxy, imposing look are a high beltline, a more menacing face, a smattering of wheels that can run between 20 and 23 inches (if you go for the SQ7) and my personal favorite touch, some very strong side haunches. Audi has always done fender flares very well, and even on a canvas as big as the Q7, that still shines through. From the back, this also gives the car a very wide stance — even more so on the SQ7 with its chunkier rubber.
Overall, the design looks like a new Q3 on steroids, especially from the back, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. The Q3 is a nice-looking little car, certainly the best of its GLA and X1 ilk. It's certainly an Audi, and if you're into the company's current design language, you'll like what's happening here. It's a similar story up front. The Q7's got the split headlight design that is very much in vogue right now, and those funky headlights flanked an equally in-vogue light-up grille. While I find it to be nice to look at overall, there is a ton of visual mass at the front end between the wheel arch and the top of the hood that I don't love, and the front end does make it look a bit like a chipmunk with its cheeks full of nuts. Nothing is perfect, I suppose.
Nice place to be
Even though the exterior dimensions are largely unchanged, the interior feels much bigger than before, and in some ways it actually is. As standard, the Q7 gets seven seats with enough room to fit three child seats in the second row if you're a masochist, but if that's not your style, individual captain's chairs are also available to make it a six-seater — a first for the Q7. No matter what second-row configuration is chosen, the third row remains the same with two power-folding seats. I sat back there briefly, and at 6-foot-1 I could fit, but I wouldn't recommend the third row for long journeys. That's what the Q9 is for. I will say, the added headroom in the third row is noticeable.
The second row, though. That is very nice. The only Q7 I was able to check out was fitted with the electrically adjustable bench seat, and it was still lovely. I imagine the bench captain's chairs will be even nicer for families who don't need the extra seat.
Those families will also appreciate the 15.1 cubic feet of trunk space behind the third row. If that's not enough for their kids' crap, they can drop the second row and gain access to 43.9 cubic feet of room. If that somehow still isn't enough and they don't mind leaving the gremlins at home, drop all the rear seats at the push of a button and there's a whopping 78.1 cubic feet of cargo space. That's 5.8 more than the X5 and 3.2 more than the GLE.
Elsewhere in the interior, you'll find some truly lovely materials not dissimilar to the Q9. Material choices, leathers, trims and colorways are all top-notch. When it comes to the dash, you'll notice it's rather similar to other Audis we've seen go on sale in recent years, just a bit nicer, and Audi decided to add back a few buttons and knobs on the center console and squircle steering wheel for those of us who like easy-to-use controls. There's less piano-black trim, too
Techy toys
Since this is a new Audi, there's obviously a ton of tech on the inside. You'll have undoubtedly noticed the three screens that dominate the Q7's dashboard. The bezels around the virtual cockpit, MMI center infotainment display and passenger screen are all a bit big for my tastes, but that doesn't take away from the fact that they all work very well together and are easy to use. Audi hasn't said how big those screens are, but I'd hazard a guess they're very similar in size to the ones found in the A5 I tested last year — meaning an 11.9-inch gauge cluster screen, a 14.5-inch central infotainment system and a 10.9-inch passenger display.
To further elevate the interior, Audi fitted a very trick and very large panoramic sunroof that extends across all three rows. One or more of the nine individual segments of glass can turn opaque to keep the sun out. The automaker says the laminated glass reflects infrared light and blocks more than 99.5% of UV radiation, and that means a regular sunshade is no longer necessary. If you want something even fancier, step up to the illuminated panoramic roof, which features 78 LEDs that will light up in one of 30 colors to match the interior ambient lighting, and that lighting is something Audi is taking very seriously in the Q9.
There's also an updated Bang & Olufsen audio system with 4D sound available as an option on the SQ7, as well as the Q7 Premium Plus and Prestige trims. This gnarly 22-speaker, 1,360-watt system has actuators in the front seats that give a 4D feel to the music you're listening to. It even syncs the car's ambient lighting to the rhythm of the track. I love gimmicks.
There are, of course, plenty of standard driver aids to mention. Automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic assist, a 360-degree camera, and park assist, as well as your adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist features are all thrown in.
One last nice touch are the two Qi2 wireless chargers at the front of the center console, which come standard. They're actually magnetized, so your phone won't go flying away at the first sign of a hard corner. This is something every car needs, and it's wild that only Audi and Infiniti are doing it.
Lighting we could only dream of
For years, Americans have been sitting in the cuck chair of automotive lighting as Europeans got to have all the fun, but no more. We are finally getting a taste of what they get to experience. Be warned, though, we're still not going to get all of the nutty animations they get over there.
Still, Audi's Digital Matrix LED headlights are fascinating to use and to witness in action. They make use of micro-LEDs, which can dip certain sections of the headlight's high beams so as not to blind oncoming traffic. Using it on the road in Germany felt like genuine witchcraft, and I can't wait to experience more of it. Of course, it's been widely available over there for a decade at this point, but better late than never, I suppose.
Something that is brand new, however, is Audi's take on turn signals. In the front and rear, Audi has implemented a new system that uses lights to project little arrows on the ground from the light housing. The system is creatively called Advanced Turn Signal, and it's available on the Q7 Prestige and SQ7 with the Luxury Package. It's activated automatically when the low beams are on and the turn signal or hazard lights are activated.
Audi argues that, in today's world where everyone is looking down at their phones, having a lighting element on the car facing the ground to warn pedestrians of an oncoming car is a net positive. I can see that sort of logic. At the very least, it's a neat little party trick.
Q7 versus the world
From the jump, the Q7 will only be available with one engine, but don't fret, it's plenty strong: a twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 that Audi says will pump out 429 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. It's routed through an eight-speed automatic transmission to a standard Quattro all-wheel-drive system. That's enough juice to move the 5,137-pound SUV from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds and go on to a top speed of 130 mph. Audi says that 0-60 time makes it the quickest-accelerating car in its class.
To help with traction of "effortless steering response," as Audi puts it, the Q7 comes standard with a new limited-slip center differential with preload. It also runs on standard steel spring suspension, or it can be optioned with adaptive air suspension that'll be able to raise or lower the car by a few inches and drop it by 2.4 inches to make getting in and out easier. I'll reserve my judgment on its driving capabilities until I get a turn behind the wheel, whenever that may be.
For the Q7 buyers out there who have other fancy, expensive things they want to take with them, Audi says the Q7 can tow up to 7,700 pounds when optioned with an integrated trailer hitch. Not too shabby.
SportyQ7
When I said the Q7 only came with one engine, that was a bit of a white lie, because in the U.S., we'll also get the SQ7. The rest of the world doesn't believe in freedom enough to have access to such things, and that's too bad for them, because this thing looks to be a monster. Audi says it gets an updated version of its corporate twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8, putting out 591 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque. The SQ7 knocks the 0-to-60 time down to 3.7 seconds thanks to an 8-speed automatic and rear-based Quattro with an electrically controlled rear-axle differential lock. Like the regular Q7, Audi claims the SQ7 is the quickest-accelerating car in its class. With your foot fully matted and the right set of summer tires, it'll hit 155 mph. Those power numbers are actually an increase of 91 hp and 22 lb-ft of torque over its predecessor.
There's an electromechanical clutch that modulates the torque flow between the front and rear axles, and when needed, it can send almost 100% of the engine's torque to the rear wheels. To make things even more fun, it comes standard with air suspension, but it can be optioned with Audi's sport adaptive air suspension that drops the ride height by 1.2 inches. It should have no problem stopping, either. The SQ7 gets 16.5-inch front brakes from the factory, with 15s in the rear. That's some serious stopping power.
Haudi
You can really tell Audi really locked in with the 2027 Q7. It needed to, because sales aren't going to fix themselves, and with a new X5 just around the corner and a refreshed GLE already on the market, the new Q7 needs to be good. From where I'm sitting, this car looks very promising.
Obviously, I've yet to drive it, and it could be a pile of trash, but I'd be rather surprised if that was the case. When you combine its best-in-class performance metrics with a handsome-enough face, a thoroughly luxurious interior and technology that most other competitors don't have, the Q7 is a compelling package, to say the least.
At the moment, there's no word on pricing, but the current Q7 and SQ7 start at $63,295 and $95,095, respectively, including destination. We shouldn't have to wait terribly long for a pricing announcement, though. Audi says that information will come closer to when the car starts rolling off the production line in Bratislava, Slovakia, and it should hit dealers sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.