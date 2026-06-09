2027 Audi Q7 Is A Much-Needed Overhaul Of An 11-Year-Old SUV — And We Finally Get The Good Headlights

The first thing I noticed when I saw the new Q7 in person was how it's a hell of a lot boxier than its predecessors — not necessarily bigger, but boxier. The new car shares almost identical exterior dimensions with the old one. Audi says its 199.1 inches long, 0.5 inches shorter than the old car, and it has nearly the same width. Its wheelbase is also identical to the outgoing Q7 at 117.9 inches.

Still, there is one dimension where the new Q7 is far bigger than the old one, and it's what enhances the boxy appearance: height. The new Q7 is 2.8 inches taller than the previous one, and that's a big difference generation over generation. Most of that height comes in at the rear end. Traditionally, Q7s have had a bit of a sloping roofline, but to give the car a more upright look and a lot more rear headroom, Audi's designers replaced the slope with a far flatter roofline.

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Further aiding in the boxy, imposing look are a high beltline, a more menacing face, a smattering of wheels that can run between 20 and 23 inches (if you go for the SQ7) and my personal favorite touch, some very strong side haunches. Audi has always done fender flares very well, and even on a canvas as big as the Q7, that still shines through. From the back, this also gives the car a very wide stance — even more so on the SQ7 with its chunkier rubber.

Overall, the design looks like a new Q3 on steroids, especially from the back, and that's not necessarily a bad thing. The Q3 is a nice-looking little car, certainly the best of its GLA and X1 ilk. It's certainly an Audi, and if you're into the company's current design language, you'll like what's happening here. It's a similar story up front. The Q7's got the split headlight design that is very much in vogue right now, and those funky headlights flanked an equally in-vogue light-up grille. While I find it to be nice to look at overall, there is a ton of visual mass at the front end between the wheel arch and the top of the hood that I don't love, and the front end does make it look a bit like a chipmunk with its cheeks full of nuts. Nothing is perfect, I suppose.