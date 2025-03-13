Reports from the scene indicate that the truck jumped the curb, smashed into a cement wall, and wedged itself in between the wall and the sturdy trunk of a tree. The truck did notify emergency responders that there had been a crash, though it wasn't enough to save any lives, as the flames had already consumed the truck and ended three lives by the time officers arrived on the scene. Toxicology reports indicate that the deceased had consumed alcohol and cocaine earlier in the evening, while the driver had also ingested methamphetamines. The truck was travelling at a high rate of speed in a residential area when it crashed, more likely caused by driver impairment and human error than Tesla's unreliable driver assistance systems.

Tesla programs the Cybertruck to lock all of its doors at any speed over 5 miles per hour, and will keep the doors locked until the truck is stopped and in park. Most modern automakers will program locked doors to automatically unlock in the case of an airbag deployment or emergency situation. I don't know if Tesla has similar programming for the Cybertruck, but truck's computers obviously indicated something was wrong and called emergency services, and either didn't or couldn't unlock the doors. I would ask Tesla for comment on the story, but the world's most valuable automaker doesn't have a public relations team and does not answer media requests. Maybe we'll never know what caused the doors to remain locked, but whatever did it almost certainly took the lives of three young people.

The investigation into the crash, and specifically into what caused it to burst into flames and burn so violently and rapidly, is still ongoing.