Here Are Five Cheaper Alternatives To Driving A Big Diesel Truck

The current state of fueling your diesel pickup in America is positively abysmal. With the national average holding steady at over six dollars for a gallon, and some places on the West Coast seeing pricing above eight dollars, it's never been more expensive to simply drive around. Even my relatively light, aerodynamic, and efficient Porsche Cayenne Diesel is suffering under the weight of $200 fill-ups at the moment. An absurd ongoing war with Iran is holding all of us hostage at the fuel pumps, and there's no amount of importing oil from Russia, selling "red diesel" for road use, or short-term fuel tax holidays that can ease the pain.

There are plenty of reasons for buying a diesel truck or SUV, but these reasons tend to get less convincing as the cost of driving rises exponentially. I bought my Cayenne because I thought I would be towing a whole lot more than I actually am, but fuel costs (along with the inflationary response of the market) are pricing me out of the motorcycle track days I promised myself in the spring that I would be doing all summer. My recent trip to Alaska was budgeted for about half what I ended up spending on fuel, to the tune of hundreds of dollars.

I think the time has come to turn our backs on diesel and try to figure out an alternative. Maybe you still need your truck for heavy-duty hauling and towing jobs, which is what they're built for. But the truck should serve as a tool to be used sparingly, supplemented by something more fuel efficient when the Super Duty doesn't call. Here are some money-saving alternatives for your next trip that will help you get where you need to be without paying big bucks to get there.