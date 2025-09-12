Oil And Gas Industry To Get $40 Billion In New Subsidies From Republicans Because They Love The Free Market So Much

As we all know, if there's one thing Republicans care about, it's protecting the Free Market. They may not have actually read "The Wealth of Nations," but they know it says there's nothing more sacred than the Free Market. And if you ever doubted the Republican love of the Free Market, a new report has found that Trump's economic law will give the oil and gas industry an additional $40 billion in new subsidies, Wired reports.

That $40 billion won't be paid out all at once, though. Instead, it works out to about $4 billion a year for the next decade. That's, of course, on top of the $30.8 billion in subsidies the oil and gas industry already receives. It's also "the largest single-year increase in subsidies we've seen in many years—at least since 2017," Collin Rees, the US program manager for Oil Change International, a pro-environmental organization, and the author of the report, told Wired.

That said, the recently passed Republican law may be even more beneficial to the oil and gas industry than the $4 billion that Oil Change International tallied up, with Rees telling Wired that figure is "likely to be an undercount." As he put it, "There's probably some things that we missed—some corners of the budget that are funding fossil fuels in different ways." So the $34.8 billion the oil and gas industry gets every year is probably just a baseline, and it also doesn't include local and state subsidies that would inflate that figure even further.