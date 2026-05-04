Australians Are Making Their Own Diesel Because Australia Isn't Dangerous Enough Already

We already know that everything in Australia is trying to kill you. If the (admittedly awesome) V8 chainsaw doesn't, the aggressive kangaroos will. Yet with the average price of diesel at the equivalent of seven U.S. dollars per gallon, some Australians are taking matters into their own hands and converting cooking oil into biodiesel, reports 9News. While this process involves common household products, the combination of them can be dangerous, to the point where 9News refused to identify them.

Less than a minute of internet searching revealed several websites and videos with the recipe. While it's easy to find, we don't recommend trying it at home, either. Ingredients include methanol, which is poisonous and burns invisibly, and there is some heating involved in this process. Sodium hydroxide, another additive, can cause severe chemical burns to skin and eyes, according to the CDC. It can even be deadly when inhaled.

Still, some Australians may be tempted to try it anyway. Diesel prices are going up faster than gas and oil, and may soon exceed the price of vegetable oil. If you've seen any "Mad Max" movie, you know the measures Australians will take to keep their engines running.