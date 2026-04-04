Here's Why Getting Rid Of Gas Taxes Might Not Lower Prices After All

Over the last month, the average price of gas has shot up by more than a dollar a gallon, making driving anywhere far more expensive than it was before Trump started wasting billions of dollars fighting a confusing war with Iran. That's bad news for anyone on a budget, especially those living on tight budgets, so Georgia responded by suspending its gas tax for 60 days. On a gallon of regular, that would save drivers about $0.33. Great idea, right? Not so fast. As Atlanta's WSB-TV reports, many gas station owners would much rather keep prices artificially high.

From a dollars and cents perspective, it makes sense. If they don't lower their prices, they keep that $0.33 every time someone buys a gallon of gas, and that adds up fast, even if we're only talking about 100,000 gallons a month. From the state's perspective, however, that's not fair, and those owners are bad for doing capitalism correctly. Georgia's residents aren't happy, either, calling in at least 25 complaints over 12 days and drawing the attention of Georgia's Attorney General Chris Carr.

"We commend Governor Kemp and our partners in the legislature for passing this critical measure to lower costs at the pump," Carr said in a statement. "Any business that purposefully fails to comply with the law will be investigated immediately, and we will not hesitate to prosecute if warranted. Now is not the time to play games at the expense of Georgia consumers."