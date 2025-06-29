Modern Diesel Engines Still Outsell Gas In Heavy-Duty Trucks: Here's Why

Diesel-powered trucks date back to 1923 when one of Karl Benz' early companies — Benz & Cie — installed a four-cylinder, 45-horsepower unit in a 5K3 truck chassis. It proved to be a winning combination that continues to dominate the heavy-duty truck market today, long after diesel-engined cars — which were also first produced by a Karl Benz concern – last had a moment in the sun.

The popularity of diesel cars was eclipsed by the fallout from Dieselgate, but that didn't seem to slow down diesel-powered HD trucks. In fact, commonly cited research from HDT shows that about 76% of heavy-duty trucks on the road in the U.S. today use diesel power, compared to 22% relying on gasoline engines. While electric big rigs are expected to match diesels on running costs soon, they still only make up about 1% of the country's heavy-duty fleet today.

Don't expect those numbers to change anytime soon, either. The truck-friendly characteristics of diesel engines — and environmental upsets heralded by California's emissions standards — should make sure of that.