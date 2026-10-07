Even The Fuel Industry Thinks Trump's Dyed Diesel Plan Won't Work

As diesel prices climb, oil reserves plummet, and the United States remains without better ideas for getting goods from point A to point B, truckers have started eyeing home heating oil — commonly called "dyed diesel" — as a substitute. The state of Texas has even encouraged the use of dyed diesel, and explicitly asked the White House to sanction its use on U.S. roads. Well, now the Executive Branch has done just that, and the fuel industry isn't happy. Wait, what?

NBC took a look at an order from the Energy Marketers of America trade group to gas stations, instructing them to ignore the Trump administration's approval of dyed diesel. That may seem like a nonsensical move from an organization of fuel-sellers, who would usually jump at the chance to sell their product for a lower price without impacting their own profits by cutting those pesky taxes out of the equation, but the group is actually in the right here. Despite Trump's executive order, dyed diesel remains a legal gray area, and there's more black than white in the mix.