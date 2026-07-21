Here's How To Turn Your Bicycle Into An E-Bike To Beat High Fuel Costs

When you boil it down to basics, you need three main components for an e-bike conversion: the motor, the controller, and the battery. Assuming you already have the bicycle, of course. Depending on how you want it set up, and how much you're willing to spend, and how much power you want out of it, you could completely convert your own bicycle into a hybrid human-and-electricity-powered commuter in the space of an afternoon.

There are thousands of kits available on your favorite online marketplace, most with incomprehensible names from Chinese manufacturers, to choose from. Or you could piece together your own with junkyard parts and a bit of ingenuity. It all depends how involved you want to get, and how handy you think you are.

There are myriad reasons you might desire making an electric bicycle of your own instead of going out and buying a pre-assembled electric assist bike. Maybe you're a tinkerer with a penchant for kitting things together. Maybe you don't see the point in buying something new when you can adapt something you already own. Maybe a new four-figure price tag on an shiny e-bike has turned you off the idea. Whatever your motivation, the market provides. And with the national average price of a gallon of gasoline hovering just over $4, every day wasted is a dollar lost.

You'll have to decide for yourself what you need for power, range, and comfort, but I'll try to lay out all of your options to make that choice a little easier. Get ready to jump into the deep end, we're building e-bikes for frugal commuting.