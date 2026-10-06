Here's Why You Should (Or Shouldn't) Run The Alcan 5000

I'd prepared for the rally as well as I could, only knowing what it was like by reading/listening to accounts of others who had come before me. But no amount of podcasts or blogs could possibly have prepared me for what this journey was like. This was a truly unforgettable journey, and in spite of the time and money it cost, I couldn't be happier to have gone. I do, however, have to pause here to recognize the work of Andrew Comrie-Picard and Mercedes Lilienthal for giving me a crash course on what it's like to run an Alcan. Their experience was invaluable.

Societally, I have noticed that many Americans are chasing an increasingly frictionless existence. It's so much easier to just float through life commanding the worker ants in your phone to go pick up your groceries, bring you hot food, and deliver whatever your heart desires from Amazon. There's no app for experience or existence, though. And the more cloistered our existence, the less it means. I have ambitions to participate in the difficulty, to truly swim in it. Getting out of your comfort zone, taking a calculated risk, meeting new people, and seeing what's left of the wild world is the only thing we have left in this life.

Bradley Brownell/Jalopnik

Driving a combined 10,000 miles in 16 days can hardly be described as frictionless. We crossed four Canadian provinces and five different states. I'd never been to Alaska before, so I can knock that one off my list (now just one state remains untrod by my sole, South Dakota). There were incredibly long days in the saddle; up at dawn, drive all day, arrive at that night's hotel by dinner time. Fortunately for all involved, we drove up, over, amongst, and through some of the most beautiful locales in existence.

This rally isn't just long miles and a change of routine. It forces you to confront your own mortality, your place in society, and the existential center of the universe. Perhaps this event could even cause some introspective reflection, and you'll realize you're not the main character of the narrative. The herds of bison crossing the road don't care if they're holding you up. The bears hardly take notice. The hordes of ravens gathering at every fuel stop are hoping you'll drop a peanut or two on your way to your car, but otherwise pay little mind. They don't need you here, and will soon forget you exist. So, too, will this landscape and whatever scars you've made upon it.