7 Popular EVs Ranked From Best To Worst Range

There was a tiny glimmer of light in the EV sales numbers after the second quarter of the year: It was the first time EV purchases had increased on a quarter-over-quarter basis since it happened in the third quarter of 2025 — after the federal EV tax incentive was eliminated. Overall, though, deliveries tanked by 26.8% for the first half of this year, with the market share for EVs falling from 9.5% to 7.1%. So, in most cases, today's most popular EVs aren't really that popular. The top seller for H1 2026 was the Tesla Model Y, and while the brand is absolutely dominating compared to its all-electric rivals, the Model Y was ranked seventh among all vehicles sold in the U.S., with less than half the sales of the leading Ford F-Series. Meanwhile, seven of the top 10 best-selling EVs in America had less than 20,000 sales during the first six months of this year.

For this list, we're looking at those EV best-sellers from the first half of 2026 and re-ranking them by travel distance on a single charge from best to worst. The result is a lucky seven rides that are both relatively popular and relatively free from range anxiety: the Rivian R1S, Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y, Cadillac Lyriq, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Chevrolet Equinox, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5. Interestingly, they seem to be split into two camps: The three popular models with the longest range were from Rivian and Tesla, while the legacy automakers were clumped very close together, all offering about 30 to 40 miles less.