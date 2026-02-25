Frunk Off: Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Now Have To Pay Up If They Want A Front Trunk
I've got some very exciting news for people who like paying money for things that were once standard: Ford is now charging Mustang Mach-E buyers just a little bit extra if they want their electric crossover to have a frunk. While front trunks may have come as-standard on 2025-and-older Mach-Es, 2026s have a new $495 "Exterior Option" that buyers will have to select if they want some frunkage.
Now, the 2026 Mach-E starts at $39,840 in RWD Select trim, including destination, but if you want it to be equally equipped to the 2025 car's base level, it'll cost you $40,335. In 2025, the same Mach-E (frunk intact) started at $39,990. So, technically, the base price is a bit cheaper than it was before, but you're getting less for your money. I can't say I love that, folks. I really can't. I also cannot imagine buyers will be too smitten about it either, though I've got a feeling most Mach-Es that get to dealer lots will come equipped with the $495 frunk from the get-go.
It's not immediately clear what's under the hood of Mach-Es without the frunk. I'd assume it's just uncovered electronics and running gear, but I cannot say for sure. Maybe they're just going to seal a 2.6 cubic-foot hole in where the frunk would have been with some sort of impenetrable plastic. Who knows? Before you say anything, yes, the frunk used to be 4.7 cubic feet, but the addition of a heat pump in 2025 means it got considerably smaller.
Just as an aside, I'm not totally sure why Ford listed the Frunk under "Exterior Options" on its configurator, given that it is decidedly inside the car, but that's really neither here nor there.
What the frunk?
The frunk isn't the only standard thing the Mach-E is losing for 2026. The Mach-E Rally is also dropping its once-standard rear wing and decal package, according to MotorTrend. Now, the "Raise Rear Spoiler" is a $995 option. In a similar situation to the base car, the starting price is technically lower — $59,735 compared to $60,485, but once the spoiler (and that goddamn frunk) are added back into the car, the price is actually up $1,490. Unfortunately, the sick-looking Rally decal package seems to be no more.
Ford isn't the only automaker that has made its EV's frunk an option. Dodge did a similar thing with its Charger Daytona, though the frunk isn't a standalone option. Instead, it's part of the $4,995 "Plus Group" that adds a slew of luxury features to the massive electric coupe.
We've reported on the back and forth between automakers on the usefulness of frunks, with some saying that owners hardly ever actually use them. On the other hand. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says that's because those companies are probably just making bad frunks. I've sort of got to agree with him on that. A frunk is a wonderful thing, if you ask me.