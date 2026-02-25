Frunk Off: Ford Mustang Mach-E Buyers Now Have To Pay Up If They Want A Front Trunk

I've got some very exciting news for people who like paying money for things that were once standard: Ford is now charging Mustang Mach-E buyers just a little bit extra if they want their electric crossover to have a frunk. While front trunks may have come as-standard on 2025-and-older Mach-Es, 2026s have a new $495 "Exterior Option" that buyers will have to select if they want some frunkage.

Now, the 2026 Mach-E starts at $39,840 in RWD Select trim, including destination, but if you want it to be equally equipped to the 2025 car's base level, it'll cost you $40,335. In 2025, the same Mach-E (frunk intact) started at $39,990. So, technically, the base price is a bit cheaper than it was before, but you're getting less for your money. I can't say I love that, folks. I really can't. I also cannot imagine buyers will be too smitten about it either, though I've got a feeling most Mach-Es that get to dealer lots will come equipped with the $495 frunk from the get-go.

It's not immediately clear what's under the hood of Mach-Es without the frunk. I'd assume it's just uncovered electronics and running gear, but I cannot say for sure. Maybe they're just going to seal a 2.6 cubic-foot hole in where the frunk would have been with some sort of impenetrable plastic. Who knows? Before you say anything, yes, the frunk used to be 4.7 cubic feet, but the addition of a heat pump in 2025 means it got considerably smaller.

Just as an aside, I'm not totally sure why Ford listed the Frunk under "Exterior Options" on its configurator, given that it is decidedly inside the car, but that's really neither here nor there.