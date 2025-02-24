Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Beats Chevy Corvette In MotorTrend Comparison Test

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Chevy Corvette couldn't be more different. One is America's sports car, reborn for its eighth iteration with a mid-engine format, the other is an electric Korean hot hatch from a brand that was once the butt of many jokes. Both cars are on opposite ends of the automotive spectrum, and yet they're both similar in one fundamental way: offering bargain performance. Both have supercar performance for way less than $100,000. To make this matchup work, MotorTrend stuck with the standard Corvette Stingray. Its naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 puts out 490 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, which gets put down by the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual clutch transmission. Throw in options and the 2LT trim level and the Corvette used in the test rang in at $78,090.

Comparatively the Ioniq 5 N proved to be the bargain in the test. Coming in fully loaded at $68,285, you get a dual-motor setup with 641 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque (those 641 horses are available for 20 seconds using the N Grin Shift boost function, otherwise the car puts out 601 hp. The Ioniq's 84-kWh battery gives it 221 miles of range and supports 350-kW fast-charging capability. Unfortunately, being a five-door EV gives the Ioniq 5 N a severe weight disadvantage compared to the C8: the Hyundai weighs 1,308 pounds more than the Corvette. Luckily for the Hyundai, its 111-horsepower advantage more than made up for that weight difference.