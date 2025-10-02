Purists Look Away: The Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Outsold The Gas Mustang 2 To 1

Pretty much since the day the Ford Mustang Mach-E was revealed to the world, purists maligned it as being "not a real" Mustang because it didn't have a gas motor, two doors and rear-wheel drive. Well, those folks are lucky they never made sales one of their parameters for what made a Mustang real, because the Mach-E just stomped on the gas-powered Mustang.

In the third quarter of 2025, 20,177 Mustang Mach-Es were sold by Ford. During that same time period, which counted the three months that preceded September 30, Ford moved just 9,267 gas Mustang coupes and convertibles. That means the crossover outsold the muscle car by a margin of more than two-to-one. Ouch. To be fair, this isn't exactly unprecedented. The Mach-E actually beat out the gas Mustang ever so slightly in 2024, with Mach-E sales totaling 51,745 to the gas car's 47,215, according to CarBuzz.

Still, that's not exactly double the sales that the Mach-E saw in Q3, but that number does make sense. Across the board, pretty much every EV saw an uptick in sales in the third quarter as buyers rushed to dealers to take advantage of the $7,500 EV tax credit President Trump decided to kill on September 30. Automakers and dealers were pushing all sorts of deals and incentives to move as many EVs as possible before the midnight deadline, and it seems to have worked. It'll be interesting to see where Mach-E and gas Mustang sales end up in Q4, but I expect them to still be skewed thanks to a scheme Ford has implemented that'll still give customers that $7,500 incentive for a little while longer.