2026 Chevy Equinox EV Price Drops Are Out Of Control

While General Motors announced a refocus on plug-in hybrids last month, CEO Mary Barra was adamant that electric vehicles remain the future for the Detroit automaker. However, that future is too distant for many GM dealers. Based on online listings, dealers have cut thousands of dollars off the $36,795 base price for new 2026 Chevrolet Equinox EVs. It's a sign that dealers want these vehicles off their lots.

It should be reiterated that this isn't an outlier listing at a single dealership. According to listings on Cars.com, dealerships in 16 states have slashed at least $10,000 off the base price. It's not only the dealers taking drastic measures to move crossovers out the door. Electrek reported on Monday that Chevrolet offer $10,000 in additional incentives for the Equinox. While the federal EV tax credits ending may impact sales, it's an extreme move to sell off already produced cars. The direction is startling considering that the Equinox was the third-best-selling EV in the United States, only behind Tesla's Model Y and Model 3.