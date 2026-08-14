Tesla Is Absolutely Dominating A Shrinking EV Market

As brands retreat, the electric vehicle market is shrinking, and Tesla is here to clean up the scraps. The Cybertruck may be an Edsel-style flop, but the Austin, Texas-based automaker claimed more than 60% of the new EV registrations in the U.S. in June while registrations for other brands sharply declined, according to data from Mobility Global.

Total new EV registrations were down 11% in the month — the ninth straight month on a downward trajectory following President Trump's dismantling of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit at the end of September 2025. Non-Tesla brands were the main driver of the drop in June registrations from a year earlier, accounting for 100,515 vehicles. All in all, the EV share of the U.S. light-vehicle market fell to 6.9% from 8.6% a year earlier. From Automotive News:

While most of its legacy rivals posted steep declines in June, Tesla's registrations rose 8 percent from a year earlier to 61,813 vehicles, and its share of the EV segment reached 61.5 percent, an 11-point gain, Mobility Global said. Among the nearly three dozen non-Tesla brands, June EV registrations dropped a combined 31 percent to 38,702 vehicles. [...] Meanwhile, Tesla's reputation as the most popular EV brand is driving its gains. Its top seller, the Model Y crossover, captured 42 percent of the EV market on its own in June.

Despite a weak EV market in June, there are still some signs of a recovery, and automaker EV incentives were still high — sitting at $7,290 per vehicle (about 13% of the average transaction price).

EV registrations broke 100,000 in June, the first month to reach that milestone since September. EV registrations for the first half of 2026 also came in stronger than skeptics had predicted. EV registrations fell 21 percent in the first six months of the year to 492,651 vehicles, while share slipped to 6.1 percent from 7.5 percent a year earlier. Those numbers beat the most pessimistic predictions of a 50 percent EV decline this year and a 4 to 5 percent share. [...] Rivian was the No. 2 brand for EV registrations in June. Registrations fell 1.7 percent to 4,535 vehicles, Mobility Global said. Its commercial vans posted a 43 percent gain to 2,061 vehicles while its R1T pickup and R1S crossover both declined from a year earlier. Rivian's share of the EV segment rose to 4.5 percent from 4.1 percent in June 2025. Chevrolet came in at No. 3 with a 57 percent drop to 4,094 vehicles, the June data showed. Registrations of the Equinox EV crossover fell 78 percent to 1,361, while the Bolt hatchback, which was not on sale last year, had 1,371 registrations. Chevrolet's EV share fell to 4.1 percent from 8.4 percent a year earlier.

Rounding out the top four were Hyundai with 4,011 registrations (down 23% with a segment share of 4%) and Cadillac with 3,931 registrations (down 4.6% with a segment share of 3.9%).

It seems that all of this is a sign that the average U.S. consumer has either forgotten or forgiven CEO Elon Musk for his meddling in the 2024 election and his incredibly close ties to President Trump, among the other unsavory things he's done in the past.