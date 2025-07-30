2026 Cadillac Lyriq-V Is A Super Daily Driver For People Who Want It All

I don't exactly know how to describe it, but in my eyes, the Lyriq is the most Cadillac-looking Cadillac the company currently offers. It just looks right, like the full expression of that Arts and Science theme Cadillac's designers have been chasing since the early 2000s. The Lyriq-V is no different. It gets a unique lower front fascia and side skirts, body colored lower trim pieces and enough "V" logos to sing a very specific alphabet. The 22-inch wheels that come standard are also very handsome, though I wish they weren't so dark. It also gets a standard black roof, which helps to make the car look shorter overall. I know the Lyriq-V (and the Lyriq in general) aren't for everyone in the looks department, but if you ask me, the list of crossovers that look better than this is extremely short.

Inside, the Lyriq-V isn't terribly different from the regular car, and that's a very good thing, because the standard Lyriq's interior is a fantastic place to find yourself. The 33-inch diagonal gauge cluster/infotainment screen and excellent-sounding 23-speaker AKG audio system with Dolby Atmos are real highlights of the space. So is the augmented reality head-up display that'll project navigation directions and warnings onto the windshield.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

That 33-inch screen is as good in this car as it is in every Cadillac product it adorns. The user interface is one of the best in the industry, and whether you use the touchscreen or iDrive-style command knob, it's very easy to navigate. Google Built-in also makes your navigation and media a breeze. If those aren't your style, though, Cadillac has left Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the Lyriq lineup even though it's been taken away from every other GM electric vehicle. While CarPlay is useful in cars with bad infotainment systems, Cadillac's does a really good job of making it feel sort of useless.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Aside from the tech, Cadillac also did a great job of making the Lyriq-V a comfy place to be, thanks mostly to the seats that are adjustable in every way you can imagine... except thigh support. This is my one big complaint about this car: the seat cushion is far too short. Adding in a thigh extender would go a long way to making this already comfortable car that much better.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Overall design and material choices are also top-notch. There's plenty of real metal and wood to go around, and you're going to be hard-pressed to find crappy-feeling plastic in high-traffic areas.

The Lyriq-V also excels when it comes to space. This is firmly a midsize crossover, but it has the interior space of something much bigger, thanks to clever packaging by GM engineers. At 6-foot-1, I'm able to sit behind myself with room to spare, and that cannot be said for every "midsize" crossover. Of course, it would be nice if the Lyriq-V had a frunk, but even without it, Cadillac says it has 28 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row. If that's not enough, you can drop them and get nearly 61 cubic feet.