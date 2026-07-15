Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Gets Less Expensive And Easier To Drift For 2026, But Where's The Ioniq 6 N Hyundai WHERE IS IT?!?

Most of the updates sound nice to have, even if I have my doubts about how many road trips Ioniq 5 N owners take in their 221-mile EVs. But while those new items are mostly about the ownership experience, there is one change for the 2026 model that was added with the driving experience in mind. Previously, the Ioniq 5 N's Drift Optimizer software was either on or off. Now, Hyundai's given it 10 stages of drift optimization that drivers can control. The Ioniq 5 N could already power slide pretty well, but it never hurts to have options.

That's pretty much it otherwise. Also, we only got one press photo. Then again, it's hard to complain about a 641-hp car getting less expensive and easier to drift without crashing. That's the kind of thing we like to see around these parts. Really, my only complaint is that Hyundai put the same powertrain in the Ioniq 6 N, but we still haven't gotten our hands on that one yet. I know you have to deal with an administration that's doing its best to destroy every alternative to fossil fuels consumption, but that one tiny detail aside, can you not hurry up with the 641-hp sedan that you promised me?

Yes, Hyundai, I know your website says the Ioniq 6 N is, "Coming 2026 with extremely limited availability at select dealers," but that's vague, and I'm feeling impatient. Can you at least share pricing soon? I think we'd all appreciate that announcement. Until then, I guess I can settle for no longer making less money in a year than it would cost to buy a base 2026 Ioniq 5 N.