Tesla Model Y L Arrives Stateside For Parents Who Want To Spend $63,630 Slamming Their Kids' Heads Into Tempered Glass
Since killing the ancient Model X to make room for humanoid robot production, Tesla has had a three-row, large-ish crossover-sized hole in its U.S. lineup... until now. The Austin, Texas-based automaker is launching its long-wheelbase, three-row version of the Model Y in the U.S. about a year after it first went on sale in China as a stopgap to compete with other larger electric crossovers like the Hyundai Ioniq 9, Kia EV9 and Cadillac Vistiq that have usable third rows, unlike the regular Model Y's optional $2,500 seven-seat configuration.
This latest offering is clunkily named the Model Y L, and if you've seen a standard Model Y but wished it was about 7 inches longer, this might be the vehicle for you — provided you've got $63,630, including destination, to spare. That makes it the most expensive Model Y to date. Most of that extra length comes from an extra 6 inches added to the crossover's wheelbase, meant mostly for fitting theoretical humans in the third row. The Model Y L six-seater has 31 inches of third row legroom compared to a tiny 25.8 inches in the standard Model Y's seven-seat configuration. Oddly, the Y L does lose out on about 1.4 inches of second-row legroom, bringing it to 39.7 inches.
The third row also gets an extra bit of headroom — 38.1 inches to be exact. That's up from the almost scary 34.6 inches of headroom you get in a standard Model Y's third row. Still, I'm not quite sure it's enough. Just look at this picture, dawg. Look at this picture posted to Reddit about a year ago. Watch your head, because there's a plate-glass window coming down on you.
In any case, the extra room in the back means cargo volume is also up; the Model Y L has 85.6 cubic feet of space with all the seats folded, 38.0 cubes with the second row in place and 14.8 behind the third row. On the other hand, the standard, seven-seat Model holds 69.4, 27.1, and 13.1 cubic feet of your Tesla-branded crap.
Loaded at the Launch
As it stands right now, the Model Y L will only be available in one trim: the Premium Launch Edition, which sort of explains why its pricing eclipses even the Model Y Performance. It's available to order now, and it'll start showing up for delivery as early as September if you're lucky. When it does arrive, you'll be treated to such niceties as heated and ventilated seats for the first two rows, 325 miles of Tesla-estimated range and a year of Supervised Full Self-Driving (if you're brave) and free public charging on the house. There are some other little niceties the Launch Edition brings with it, as well, including adjustable headrests and thigh support (wow!), a power-operated third row, an 18-speaker audio system and seven USB-C ports.
Right now, there's no word on when a cheaper Model Y L could find its way Stateside, but I've gotta assume it'll come sooner rather than later. As it stands, the Model Y L Premium Launch starts at $9,500 more than a Model Y Premium seven-seater. That's a lot of cash for not a ton more space. It's also over $12,000 more expensive than its Chinese counterpart for reasons, according to CarNewsChina.com.
It remains to be seen if the Model Y L will be a sales success in the U.S., where backseat space and comfort aren't nearly as critical as they are in China. It might not be worth the money for most Americans when you consider the fact that Tesla already offers a very cramped Model Y. Is an extra $9,500 for a slightly less cramped Model Y really worth it? Plus, you've got to consider the medical bills you're going to have to pay once your kid's head goes through the tempered glass of the Model Y's trunk lid. That's not going to be cheap.