Tesla Model Y L Arrives Stateside For Parents Who Want To Spend $63,630 Slamming Their Kids' Heads Into Tempered Glass

Since killing the ancient Model X to make room for humanoid robot production, Tesla has had a three-row, large-ish crossover-sized hole in its U.S. lineup... until now. The Austin, Texas-based automaker is launching its long-wheelbase, three-row version of the Model Y in the U.S. about a year after it first went on sale in China as a stopgap to compete with other larger electric crossovers like the Hyundai Ioniq 9, Kia EV9 and Cadillac Vistiq that have usable third rows, unlike the regular Model Y's optional $2,500 seven-seat configuration.

This latest offering is clunkily named the Model Y L, and if you've seen a standard Model Y but wished it was about 7 inches longer, this might be the vehicle for you — provided you've got $63,630, including destination, to spare. That makes it the most expensive Model Y to date. Most of that extra length comes from an extra 6 inches added to the crossover's wheelbase, meant mostly for fitting theoretical humans in the third row. The Model Y L six-seater has 31 inches of third row legroom compared to a tiny 25.8 inches in the standard Model Y's seven-seat configuration. Oddly, the Y L does lose out on about 1.4 inches of second-row legroom, bringing it to 39.7 inches.

Tesla

The third row also gets an extra bit of headroom — 38.1 inches to be exact. That's up from the almost scary 34.6 inches of headroom you get in a standard Model Y's third row. Still, I'm not quite sure it's enough. Just look at this picture, dawg. Look at this picture posted to Reddit about a year ago. Watch your head, because there's a plate-glass window coming down on you.

In any case, the extra room in the back means cargo volume is also up; the Model Y L has 85.6 cubic feet of space with all the seats folded, 38.0 cubes with the second row in place and 14.8 behind the third row. On the other hand, the standard, seven-seat Model holds 69.4, 27.1, and 13.1 cubic feet of your Tesla-branded crap.