The Tesla Semi Is Old Enough To Get A Facelift, But It's Still Not At Full-Scale Production Yet
There are many reasons Tesla is one of the most talked-about automakers right now, including having the richest and cringiest person on Earth as a CEO, producing the best-selling car on the planet last year, and its supremely comprehensive charging network, but following through on promises is notably absent from that list. Think back to the year 2017, before the pandemic, when most things still made sense. That's when Tesla first announced its all-electric Semi, and when Elon promised that it would have explosion-proof glass, jackknife-prevention technologies, and that Semi deliveries would start in two years, so by the year 2019.
It's now the tail-end of 2025, eight years after Elon unveiled the truck and six years after he promised his loyal followers that their trucks would be delivered, and Tesla Semi production still isn't up to full scale yet. Despite this egregious delay, Musk recently unveiled a facelifted Tesla Semi during the company's shareholder meeting last week with the updated Model Y's ugly front light treatment, as well as better efficiency and payload ratings. Musk also claimed that volume production of the Semi will actually begin next year at the Nevada Gigafactory. Sure, Jan. The first Semi was delivered in December 2022, and since the only around 150 have been built.
Promises, promises
Musk delivered the news about the Tesla Semi's update shortly after he promised the also revealed-eight-years-ago Tesla Roadster will finally be revealed in production form on April 1, 2026. Wait, is that April Fool's Day? Gosh, he's such a silly goose, that Elon Musk.
Alongside its new face, Musk said that the updated Semi also achieves better efficiency than before, and Tesla claims it has a range of 500 miles. Car and Driver ran the numbers and calculated the likely size of its battery to be around 850 kWh, or about four times the capacity of a GMC Hummer EV's battery.
Tesla says the Semi will still produce the same 1,072 horsepower as when it was first announced eight years ago, and it will still retain the same ability to charge at 1.2 megawatts, or 1,200 kW. That should be enough to allow the Semi to gain 70% of its maximum range in 30 minutes at a compatible charger. Musk said the updated truck is now "designed for autonomy," but didn't divulge any further details. He also said that volume production of the facelifted Semi will start at Tesla's new Nevada factory in 2026, which is also not open yet.