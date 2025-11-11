The Tesla Semi Is Old Enough To Get A Facelift, But It's Still Not At Full-Scale Production Yet

There are many reasons Tesla is one of the most talked-about automakers right now, including having the richest and cringiest person on Earth as a CEO, producing the best-selling car on the planet last year, and its supremely comprehensive charging network, but following through on promises is notably absent from that list. Think back to the year 2017, before the pandemic, when most things still made sense. That's when Tesla first announced its all-electric Semi, and when Elon promised that it would have explosion-proof glass, jackknife-prevention technologies, and that Semi deliveries would start in two years, so by the year 2019.

It's now the tail-end of 2025, eight years after Elon unveiled the truck and six years after he promised his loyal followers that their trucks would be delivered, and Tesla Semi production still isn't up to full scale yet. Despite this egregious delay, Musk recently unveiled a facelifted Tesla Semi during the company's shareholder meeting last week with the updated Model Y's ugly front light treatment, as well as better efficiency and payload ratings. Musk also claimed that volume production of the Semi will actually begin next year at the Nevada Gigafactory. Sure, Jan. The first Semi was delivered in December 2022, and since the only around 150 have been built.