Tesla Gamifies The Advanced Driver-Assistance Software It Wrongly Calls 'Full Self-Driving'

The good news is, the new app Tesla spent time and money developing will only be available to owners whose Teslas were built with the electric automaker's A14 chip, which didn't enter production until January 2023. If you see an older Tesla, they're probably just the normal level of dangerously distracted that we've come to expect from Tesla drivers.

So, most Tesla owners won't have access to the app, but Tesla still sold a lot of cars over the last three years, and it clearly wants all of those owners to use its so-called "FSD" software more than they already do. If you don't think that's the inevitable result, need I remind you that Snapchat still exists? Any time you meet someone who still uses it, the first thing they mention is their streaks. Gamification is powerful, and I won't be surprised if the feature encourages owners to use it even in situations where they really shouldn't.

Is the worst thing in the world or even the worst thing that anyone at Tesla has ever done? Not by a long shot. We're finally starting to make the kind of progress that really makes our roads safer, but adding a bunch of distracted, streak-chasing Tesla owners to the mix definitely won't help things. Hopefully, they at least look up from their phones in time to avoid taking the rest of us out.