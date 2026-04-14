Tesla Gamifies The Advanced Driver-Assistance Software It Wrongly Calls 'Full Self-Driving'
The SAE Level 2+ advanced driver assistance software package that Tesla calls "Full Self-Driving" is not actually capable of full self-driving. Technically, Tesla does tack a "(Supervised)" on at the end there to officially acknowledge its many shortcomings, but for some reason that little glorified asterisk usually gets dropped, especially when referring to it as "FSD." Oh, and it also doesn't stop for school buses or children crossing the street. In light of all that, we're definitely not happy to report that, according to TechCrunch, Tesla's gamifying its FSD software to encourage people to use it more.
Tesla is releasing a new so-called "Full Self-Driving" app that promises to make the subscription process easier and provide various stats. That seems like something that should just be part of the regular Tesla app, so it's not clear why it would develop a second one, but whomst amongst us can make any sense of Tesla's business decisions. The other feature they're adding tracks streaks and gamifies the use of the software. And unless they do a terrible job implementing it, gamification tends to work, which means any Tesla you encounter is more likely to have a dangerously distracted driver behind the wheel.
It could be worse
The good news is, the new app Tesla spent time and money developing will only be available to owners whose Teslas were built with the electric automaker's A14 chip, which didn't enter production until January 2023. If you see an older Tesla, they're probably just the normal level of dangerously distracted that we've come to expect from Tesla drivers.
So, most Tesla owners won't have access to the app, but Tesla still sold a lot of cars over the last three years, and it clearly wants all of those owners to use its so-called "FSD" software more than they already do. If you don't think that's the inevitable result, need I remind you that Snapchat still exists? Any time you meet someone who still uses it, the first thing they mention is their streaks. Gamification is powerful, and I won't be surprised if the feature encourages owners to use it even in situations where they really shouldn't.
Is the worst thing in the world or even the worst thing that anyone at Tesla has ever done? Not by a long shot. We're finally starting to make the kind of progress that really makes our roads safer, but adding a bunch of distracted, streak-chasing Tesla owners to the mix definitely won't help things. Hopefully, they at least look up from their phones in time to avoid taking the rest of us out.