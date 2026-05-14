While I'm no fan of the ID Buzz, I'm — of course — an intrepid journalist. Because of that, it's my job to tell you what's new and exciting about the 2027 ID Buzz (other than none of it). The big news here is the addition of the Pro S 4Motion and Tourer 4Motion trim levels. The former is just the base trim van with all-wheel drive, but the latter is a tad more interesting.

It's based on the European "Good Night Package," and it includes a fold-out mattress with a platform, window blinds, front window ventilation panels, and a table and chairs set that go outside the van. It also has an Overnight Mode built into the software that'll adapt the interior and exterior functionality to make the ID Buzz a little bit better to sleep in. VW doesn't go into specifics as to what sort of things change, so I guess we'll have to see. I still cannot imagine it would be good, but it'll be better, I suppose. The Tourer 4Motion will be built off the Pro S 4 Motion, and it'll get other niceties like a retractable tow hitch, captain's chairs, an electrochromic panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and 20-inch wheels.

Volkswagen

As for the 2027 ID Buzz lineup as a whole, it's getting a software update with a refreshed navigation system and a reorganized settings page to make accessing vehicle features a bit easier. You can also now add third-party apps like YouTube and Spotify, which will surely be nifty when you're camping and distracting yourself from all the horrible choices you've made.

The ID Buzz now comes with a NACS charging adapter so drivers can juice up at Tesla Superchargers, as well as one pedal driving functionality. The 21-inch wheels are also an option on the top-trim Pro S Plus 4Motion.

Volkswagen is also making the ID Buzz a bit less boring for 2027. Gone are the drab, single-tone color schemes. The only options are two-tone, baby! It's one of the few things I really like about this heap, and there's a new combo on offer: Candy White over Cherry Red with white wheels. It's meant to harken back to the look of the Type 2 microbus of the '60s. If you're into pretending to be a hippy while the company makes defense deals with Israel, then this is the van for you!

The 2027 model year ID Buzz is expected to begin hitting dealerships in August, and I, for one, can wait.