Regulators Don't Love The Tesla Cybercab's Driverless Design

Happy Wednesday! It's September 16, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at the regulatory probe into Tesla's Cybercab, as well as McLaren's plans for a UK-built SUV. We'll also look at Nissan's new plans for a UK-built SUV — presumably unrelated — and Bosch workers' pleas to the European Union.

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