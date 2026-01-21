Giving The Volkswagen ID Buzz The 2025 Utility Vehicle Of The Year Award Was A Mistake, NACTOY President Says

Whether you would consider a NACTOY award when shopping for a new car or not, this does serve as a great reminder that all awards have their limitations. No matter how great a new car is to drive, it takes time to learn how reliable it actually is, and there's always the possibility that it could be canceled the next year. It's also entirely possible for a car to be better than that year's competition, while still not being the best in the segment, simply because the superior choice wasn't eligible for the competition that year. And that's before you get to cars sometimes being extremely difficult or impossible to obtain.

As great as it would be to fix the problems with car awards, comparison tests, and reviews in general, practically speaking, I also don't really know how you'd actually do that — mostly because most suggestions require far more time and money than is ever available. Plus, the more manufacturer support you get, the more influence they're going to have over the results. Heck, Consumer Reports even goes as far as to buy the vast majority of the vehicles it tests and surveys hundreds of thousands of owners every year to gather as much reliability data as it can, and yet, people still love to complain that they're doing it wrong.

That's also one of the reasons I'm a big fan of Tyre Reviews. The team over there reviews tires, not cars, but they also acknowledge that different drivers have different priorities and allow you to adjust the weighting of each category to fit your particular situation. For example, if it rains a lot where you live, you can give more weight to the wet performance results, which may lead to buying a different tire than the one that won the latest comparison test. Having something like that for cars would be great, but, of course, good luck finding the money to make that happen.