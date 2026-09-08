Volkswagen's Downsizing Starts With Selling A Factory To Israeli Arms Manufacturers

Happy Tuesday! It's September 8, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at Volkswagen's factory sale to Israeli weapons makers, and Tesla's latest European FSD approval. We'll also look at BYD's 2027 sales goals, and Jaguar Land Rover's personnel cuts.

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