There Were So Many Awesome JDM Cars At Monterey Car Week, And One Of The Rarest Was A Ferrari

One of the featured classes at The Quail was The Legacy of Japanese GTs, with a 1968 Toyota 2000GT being the well-deserved winner. But the car that everyone was talking about was the green Subaru SVX, surely the nicest example of the coupe that I've ever seen. It was parked next to a great Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V and a drift-ready R32 Skyline wearing the Calsonic livery, with an Acura NSX Type S, a pristine Mitsubishi 3000GT, a fab Nissan 240Z, two R34 GT-Rs and an R33 Nismo 400R filling out the lineup.

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On display in the same area but not competing was one of the best LFAs I've ever seen, one of the 64 fitted with the $70,000 Nürburgring package (25 of which came to America). Yes, as with so many LFAs it's plain white on the outside, though I do enjoy that the color name is Whitest White. These cars do look good in white, and it makes it even easier to see the 2000GT design inspiration, but there were far more interesting options available, so it's a shame... until you peer inside.

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Then you'll see the spectacular white and red interior, made even better by the fact that it's all luscious leather, not the suede upholstery that most LFA Nürburgrings got. White is used on the door cards, center console, lower dashboard and seatbacks, while everything else is bright red, from the upper dash and steering wheel to the carpets and seats and headliner. It's just divine. (I saw the car in LA a few weeks ago, which is where I took the pics you see here as the windows were up at The Quail.)

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Broad Arrow brought the car to Monterey to try and hook a buyer, as instead of being auctioned off it's available for private sale. With only 72 miles on the odometer, you're looking at a Lexus that's worth more than a Bugatti Veyron — three years ago, a more boring orange-over-black LFA Nürburgring with double the mileage sold for $1,875,000.