God Damn The GR GT Looks Good In Real Life (Especially In Red)

Like I said, I already loved the GR GT's styling in the launch pictures, but I'm also willing to admit that it's a divisive design. Seeing the car in colors like this red, however, will go a long way to endearing the GT to haters or people who are on the fence.

The GT is a lot longer than the Lexus LFA it serves as a successor for, with proportions that look extra dramatic in person. The long and low hood, massive dash-to-axle ratio, and pushed-back greenhouse really make it look like a race car for the road. Its character lines and surfacing details pop a lot harder in person, with the car looking less slab-sided; my favorite is the sharp line running just above the front fender vent that extends over the rear wheel arch, and the kinked crease that runs from the nose to the base of the side windows, creating the boxy front flare.

Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

Details that looked a bit incongruous in photos, like all the various vents and intakes and the rear diffuser treatment, work a lot better in person. It's a funky-looking thing, for sure, and you can definitely tell this car was designed as a race car first and foremost (just look at the side skirts), but it's really a stunner. I do think the nose looks like it's missing a badge — it really looks like it should have a Toyota emblem on there — and the wheel design is pretty boring.