Honda Will Sell And Restore Its Iconic Race Cars Through New Heritage Racing Program

Honda has always had a close-knit relationship with motor racing, and now you've got a chance to own, restore and even track a piece of that history through a new program the Japanese automaker is spinning up. It's called the HRC Heritage Racing Program, and it's giving well-to-do enthusiasts access to iconic racers from Formula 1, Le Mans, Sebring and Daytona, but offerings are limited to production-based GT cars. Oh no, they include purpose-built prototypes as well. That means there's some incredibly cool stuff up for grabs.

Right now, there's no word on pricing or how clients would be selected, but if you've got to ask, just assume you don't have cash or clout; it did reveal the first car that it would be putting up for sale as well as some of the more recent restoration projects it completed for private owners. The first car on the list to make its debut as part of the program will be the Sebring-winning #26 XM Satellite Radio AGR Acura ARX-01a with all of its V8-powered goodness. It'll spearhead HRC's new venture at The Quail on August 14 to kick off the 2026 Monterey Car Week festivities.

Honda Racing Corporation

This mean, blue, yellow and black machine packs the first V8 designed and developed by HRC in the U.S. — which was HPD at the time — and it won the LMP2 class at the 2007 Sebring 12 Hours race, driven by Dario Franchitti, Bryan Herta and Tony Kanaan. I guess you could say it has some pedigree.