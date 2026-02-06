At $6,900, Is This Still-Futuristic 1992 Subaru SVX An Out-Of-This-World Deal?

It's a shame that personal coupes aren't a thing anymore because we no longer get great examples like today's Nice Price or No Dice SVX. Let's see what this forward-looking coupe should reasonably cost in the here and now.

Alton Brown, the martini aficionado and venerable food TV personality, has long shown disdain for tools he dismisses as "uni-taskers." Such one-function tools, he complains, are a needless waste of space. There are exceptions, however, something that even AB has at times admitted. One of those tools is the Molinillo, a carved wooden whisk traditionally used to mix and froth Mexican hot chocolate. Yum.

In addition to Alton's culinary and cocktail interests, he is, like each of us, a gearhead. Some of you may have seen his series, "Feasting on Asphalt," in which he rode his BMW motorcycle along historic highways, sampling local food along the way. Again, yum.

With all that in mind, we have to wonder what ol' AB might make of the 2019 GEM E4 neighborhood electric vehicle we looked at yesterday. While street-legal in many states, its limit to roads of 35 mph or less and rudimentary weather protection severely diminished its usefulness. Adding insult to injury, its $10,500 asking price, while not unreasonable for the vehicle, could buy any number of real electric cars, something pointed out by many of you in the comments. Ultimately, the GEM proved less than lustrous in its massive 83% "No Dice" loss. Alton would, no doubt, agree.