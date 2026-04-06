Lewis Hamilton Drifting A Ferrari F40 Around Tokyo With Kim Kardashian Is The Coolest Hard Launch Ever
Lewis Hamilton always seems to have a fun time in Japan. He's won the Japanese Grand Prix five times, once at Fuji and four times at Suzuka, the most recent being 2018. Just a couple weekends ago he came in sixth at the race in Japan, which I'm sure he was happy enough with, but it's his antics outside of the races that always look more entertaining. Over the past few years he's put out "Tokyo Drift" videos of him hooning R34 Skyline GT-Rs, one of which (embedded below) got him in trouble with the rental company.
A few days before the Japanese Grand Prix in March, Lewis was seen pulling up to a car meet at the famed Daikoku Parking Area in a red Ferrari F40, with a team of people filming and taking photos. On Monday Lewis posted the product of that trip as "Tokyo Drift Vol. III," and beyond being an absolutely sick and extremely well-produced video, it serves as the coolest hard launch ever for his apparent relationship with Kim Kardashian. (Maybe it's also a preview for the F40 revival he wants Ferrari to make.)
The video
Rumors about Lewis and Kim first popped up a few months ago, as they were seen from a distance checking into a fancy British resort, and then were spotted again in Arizona, where they seemingly posted photos of the same beautiful sunset to their social media pages. They sat together at the Super Bowl, but since the Formula 1 season started, she hasn't followed him to any races, though we knew they had been together in Japan the week before the race. But this is the first time either of them have posted each other, as she's sitting shotgun for a lot of the new Tokyo Drift video, laughing with a huge smile on her face at the end after a particularly lurid donut.
The video really does freaking rule. It's credited to Lewis' collaborator 13thwitness, who posted some great photos from the shoot, and friend of Jalopnik Larry Chen was also involved, with some of his shots from the night being used in the final video. In the caption, Chen called out Yip Feng, who drove the camera car, saying "Keeping up with Lewis is quite hard 🤣😂" Yeah, I'm sure! There are a lot of other people who got great shots of Lewis in the F40, like longtime Jalopnik contributor Ken Saito but it's especially worth scrolling through Larry's feed and the other collaborators for the video.
Unlike many annoying Formula 1 fans who are upset when any amount of celebrity anything happens even close to their sport, I think this is fun. Kim is clearly a legit car enthusiast (and so are most of her sisters), and any sort of relationship like this will only further the growth of F1. Isn't that what all of us should want, for more people to be interested in, or at least curious about, the automotive sport they love? The same goes for automotive enthusiasm broadly, but that's really a conversation for another day. I wonder if we'll see them both at the Met Gala in a few weeks. Now that Ferrari has the Purosangue, they could actually show up in the same car. An SUV with suicide doors is a bit easier than a supercar to get in and out of when you're in couture.