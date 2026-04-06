Lewis Hamilton Drifting A Ferrari F40 Around Tokyo With Kim Kardashian Is The Coolest Hard Launch Ever

Rumors about Lewis and Kim first popped up a few months ago, as they were seen from a distance checking into a fancy British resort, and then were spotted again in Arizona, where they seemingly posted photos of the same beautiful sunset to their social media pages. They sat together at the Super Bowl, but since the Formula 1 season started, she hasn't followed him to any races, though we knew they had been together in Japan the week before the race. But this is the first time either of them have posted each other, as she's sitting shotgun for a lot of the new Tokyo Drift video, laughing with a huge smile on her face at the end after a particularly lurid donut.

The video really does freaking rule. It's credited to Lewis' collaborator 13thwitness, who posted some great photos from the shoot, and friend of Jalopnik Larry Chen was also involved, with some of his shots from the night being used in the final video. In the caption, Chen called out Yip Feng, who drove the camera car, saying "Keeping up with Lewis is quite hard 🤣😂" Yeah, I'm sure! There are a lot of other people who got great shots of Lewis in the F40, like longtime Jalopnik contributor Ken Saito but it's especially worth scrolling through Larry's feed and the other collaborators for the video.

Unlike many annoying Formula 1 fans who are upset when any amount of celebrity anything happens even close to their sport, I think this is fun. Kim is clearly a legit car enthusiast (and so are most of her sisters), and any sort of relationship like this will only further the growth of F1. Isn't that what all of us should want, for more people to be interested in, or at least curious about, the automotive sport they love? The same goes for automotive enthusiasm broadly, but that's really a conversation for another day. I wonder if we'll see them both at the Met Gala in a few weeks. Now that Ferrari has the Purosangue, they could actually show up in the same car. An SUV with suicide doors is a bit easier than a supercar to get in and out of when you're in couture.