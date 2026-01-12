The Physics That Makes The Lexus LFA's Exhaust Note So Special

Much has been said about the now-legendary Lexus LFA, the brand's first supercar that has since been the halo model of Toyota's luxury arm. Despite having a bespoke 4.8-liter V10 engine made of aluminum, magnesium, and titanium alloys, its speed wasn't its greatest highlight despite producing 552 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. Rather, its sonorous 9,000 rpm redline is what makes it truly special.

Lexus and Toyota engineers spent almost a decade and close to a billion dollars to create this supercar. The LFA was even possibly sold at a loss, as AutoEvolution states that each one costs $750,000 to build — a stark contrast to the car's $375,000 initial base price. Back then, it cost more than other Italian and Japanese exotics despite being no prettier or faster. It took more than a decade for Lexus to sell the last of the 500 LFAs since production ended in 2012. If you were lucky enough to have one, give yourself a pat on the back for snatching a future classic, since used car prices for it have gone through the roof, averaging upwards of $800,000-$900,000.

The money you spend on a Lexus LFA goes to its glorious exhaust note, which puts it among the best-sounding production cars. The physics of what makes the LFA sound special has to do with its V10 engine, Yamaha-tuned intake system, and custom exhaust with a titanium dual-stage rear silencer and a triple tailpipe design. It all contributes to what has become one of the most recognizable exhaust notes that never fails to turn heads.