How Mazda Was Allowed To Race At Le Mans With A Banned Rotary Engine In 1991

When Johnny Herbert crossed the finish line at Le Mans on June 23, 1991, he was driving one of the best race engines of all time — an engine that had essentially already been banned. The Mazda 787B's four-rotor R26B was the last rotary-powered car to race at Le Mans, and the team knew beforehand that the 1992 regulations would make the engine ineligible. What made Mazda's 1991 miraculous win possible was a combination of regulatory timing, a grandfathering clause, and a small but critical amendment that Mazdaspeed's team principal managed to extract from the governing body.

Rotary engines were not explicitly welcomed under the regulations that governed the era. They fell into a category of unconventional powerplants that the rulebook treated with increasing skepticism through the late 1980s. By the time the 1992 season approached, the Fédération Internationale du Sport Automobile (FISA) had made clear that rotary engines would no longer be permitted at Le Mans.

Mazda's 787B was grandfathered into the 1991 race under existing regulations before the ban took formal effect the following year. The team knew this was their final window. Mazdaspeed had been campaigning rotary-powered cars at Le Mans since the 1970s, with the factory effort beginning in earnest in 1983. By 1991, it had accumulated nearly two decades of hard-won development, and the regulatory clock was running out.