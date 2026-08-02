Walmart Is Building Its Own Charging Network That's Growing Faster Than All The Non-Tesla Competition

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's likely unsurprising to most EV owners that Tesla has the largest — and still fastest growing – EV charging network in the U.S. Tesla chargers are everywhere you turn and often paired at the same sites as other charging networks. But what may be surprising is that the number two spot isn't one of the usual suspects like Electrify America or EVgo. It's Walmart, according to Bloomberg.

Walmart is no stranger to EV charging, having hosted third-party chargers on its property as early as 2018. And while EV purchases are down in the U.S., the company has decided that now is the right time to build its own charging network under the Walmart brand. Exact numbers are hard to determine and depend on who you ask. Bloomberg reports that between January and June, Walmart added 46 public charging stations with 380 cords. That brings the number of Walmart charging stations to 326 at about 4,600 stores across the US.

Walmart's website shows different numbers, but a similar story. Adding up the number of chargers listed for each state brings Walmart's listed totals to 69 locations with chargers available now, with 145 coming soon. The states that will see the greatest expansion are Texas with 37 new locations, Florida with 15, Illinois with 14, and North Carolina with 13. Meanwhile, Wattmart, which tracks Walmart EV charging capability in real time, says that Walmart currently has 96 charging sites open, with 119 more under construction.