Walmart Is Building Its Own Charging Network That's Growing Faster Than All The Non-Tesla Competition
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It's likely unsurprising to most EV owners that Tesla has the largest — and still fastest growing – EV charging network in the U.S. Tesla chargers are everywhere you turn and often paired at the same sites as other charging networks. But what may be surprising is that the number two spot isn't one of the usual suspects like Electrify America or EVgo. It's Walmart, according to Bloomberg.
Walmart is no stranger to EV charging, having hosted third-party chargers on its property as early as 2018. And while EV purchases are down in the U.S., the company has decided that now is the right time to build its own charging network under the Walmart brand. Exact numbers are hard to determine and depend on who you ask. Bloomberg reports that between January and June, Walmart added 46 public charging stations with 380 cords. That brings the number of Walmart charging stations to 326 at about 4,600 stores across the US.
Walmart's website shows different numbers, but a similar story. Adding up the number of chargers listed for each state brings Walmart's listed totals to 69 locations with chargers available now, with 145 coming soon. The states that will see the greatest expansion are Texas with 37 new locations, Florida with 15, Illinois with 14, and North Carolina with 13. Meanwhile, Wattmart, which tracks Walmart EV charging capability in real time, says that Walmart currently has 96 charging sites open, with 119 more under construction.
If they build it, will they come?
While charging at home is probably the easiest way to live with an EV, it's not possible for many who rent their houses or apartments to install charging cables. Besides, who can afford to buy a house anymore? That leaves public DC fast chargers as the next best option, but they need to be in convenient locations. No matter how many times we hear about them, charging stations at gas stations just haven't taken off. Maybe it's because you don't really want to hang out at a gas station any longer than the few minutes it takes to get gas, unless maybe it's a Buc-ee's.
Big box stores are another story. It's easy to spend 30 to 60 minutes shopping, which is enough time for most modern EVs to fill up from a fast charger. That's why Walmart, Target, and Costco have installed chargers at some stores. So have Home Depot and Lowe's (along with Flock cameras to track your movements).
These aren't just a convenience for customers, but also a way to draw more people in. My local Walmart always has the lowest gas prices around, with a discount if you're a Walmart+ member, and it's convenient to pick up a few things while you're there anyway. It's the same deal for electrons. Walmart doesn't need to make huge profits off EV charging if customers come inside and spend a bit of money while they wait.
The available customer base is pretty massive, too. About 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart. If the price of gas stays high, which looks extremely likely, more people might switch to EVs, especially if charging stations are convenient, local, and easy to find. Walmart just might have the right idea at the right time.