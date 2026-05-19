U.S.-Israel War Costs U.S. Drivers An Extra $40,000,000,000 In Gas So Far

If you're old enough to remember all the way back to 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine and temporarily drove fuel prices through the roof, gas got even more expensive than it is today. Then, Biden and the rest of the world figured it out, gas prices started dropping, and while we never saw a return to the sub-$1 gas prices I remember when I was younger, after a couple of months, everything pretty much went back to normal. So, clearly, this is pretty much the same thing, and it might suck right now, but it'll be fine, right?

As much as I admire the optimism, that's just not the case. Not this time. Iran now controls the Strait of Hormuz, and as long as that's the case, gas is going to stay expensive. Even beyond that, though, the war has already damaged or destroyed a significant percentage of oil and gas infrastructure, and even if everyone involved with these negotiations magically became best friends and then agreed to stop all the senseless killing, it will still take time to repair the now-destroyed infrastructure. Which means gas prices will stay high long after this stupid war ends.

How long, though? Long enough that you might need to go ahead and accept that your next car will be electric. According to our friend Patrick the Gas Buddy Guy, the experts he's talked to agree that every day Iran controls the strait, it'll take about a week for global oil inventories to recover. So, at 78 days, that's 78 weeks, and if I can still do math, that's pretty darn close to a year and a half. Open the strait today, make sure nothing goes wrong, and things might finally start to feel normal-ish just in time to ring in 2028.

Of course, that's also assuming everyone in the negotiating room magically becomes best friends and agrees to stop killing people today. Which is a fun hypothetical but not remotely guaranteed, likely, or really even plausible. With that in mind, it's probably best to accept that gas won't be getting cheaper any time soon, we're in this for the long haul.