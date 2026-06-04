Buc-Ee's Holds Not One, But Two World Records

The longest car wash in the world isn't just, well, long. It's also unabashedly goofy, almost resembling a garish carnival ride on the inside. At the entrance, drivers scoot their vehicles onto the conveyor –- the same shebang you'll encounter at any automatic car wash. But instead of just the usual industrial brushes and sprayers, vehicle occupants are treated to brightly colored arches, flashing neon tube lights, rainbow-colored soap, and Buc-ee the beaver's mildly despotic portrait plastered throughout. The experience incorporates a whopping 17 industrial blow-dryers and over two dozen brushes, and the whole thing can accommodate up to 16 vehicles at a time.

If you'd rather watch all of this hot scrubbing action from the outside, you're in luck: The car wash's exoskeleton is open-concept, so you can follow all of the "action" simply by strolling alongside the nearly football-field-long building. Considering how tough automatic washers can be on your car's paint job, you might be better off just spectating anyway.

Buc-ee's doesn't plan to rest on its laurels, either. The brand plans to launch an even larger car wash in Florida by 2028. Until then, if you happen to be passing through Southeast Texas, consider stopping off at this curious Frankenstein's monster of American excess and vehicular hygiene.