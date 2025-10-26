The Best And Worst EV Charging Networks In America (According To Consumer Reports)

Sure, Tesla Cybertruck sales are in the toilet, and investors didn't like Tesla's cheaper Model 3, and MotorTrend hated every second of living with a Model Y. But when it comes to EV charging networks, Tesla remains No. 1. That's according to a recent study by Consumer Reports (CR), which also looked at the overall charging experience people encountered at public charging outlets.

Tesla has approximately 33,660 charging ports across a little over 2,800 Supercharger locations in the United States, according to the Motley Fool. Only 4% of respondents in CR's survey noted problems when using the Tesla Supercharger Network. This is pretty good, but it's also worth noting that 5% of the drivers using the Rivian Adventure Network of chargers — with more than 120 locations and 780-plus chargers in 37 states — reported problems.

On the other side of the spectrum from Tesla and Rivian sits a trio of charging networks that all saw more than 40% of their drivers have problems filling up. By far the worst was the Shell Recharge Network at 48% — it's probably just a coincidence that the lowest score in EV charging came from the company formerly known as Shell Oil. The results for the EVgo and Blink networks were not quite as bad, with 43% and 41% of their drivers, respectively, reporting issues with charging.