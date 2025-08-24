Home EV Charging Would Be Much Easier If We'd Just Clean Out The Garage

One of the biggest obstacles to EV adoption is that public charging infrastructure can't keep up with demand. Charging at home, for those who are able, is a great way around this, except for one small problem. According to Telemetry, we're too lazy to clean out our garages.

As of a 2021 report by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, 42% of homeowners already park close to a 240-volt outlet capable of Level 2 charging, regardless of what they drive. But a lot of people use their garages for general storage rather than parking a car inside. Using a garage for its intended purpose would, in itself, give 68% of homeowners easy access to a charging outlet with no other changes required.

To put it another way, 31 million homes are currently capable of EV charging, according to Ars Technica. Simply cleaning out the garage and parking inside would increase that number to 50 million homes. In many cases, 90% according to Telemetry, it's possible to add a 240-volt outlet to a garage that doesn't already have one. Doing so brings the number of homes capable of EV charging to 72 million.