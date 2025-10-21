Americans Are Bailing On Houses And Moving Into RVs, And It's Not By Choice

We live in some very bleak times right now. Everything is getting more expensive — especially our housing. That's why, as those costs rise well beyond what many families can afford, more and more Americans are looking for shelter outside the traditional housing market. They're moving into RVs. It's a worrying trend that shows just how much wealth inequality has grown in this country.

About 486,000 people in the U.S. now live in RVs full-time, which is about twice as many as in 2021, according to an in-depth report by NBC News. About a third of people who live in RVs have children, and a vast majority of them earn less than $75,000 per year. Census data backs this up. In 2023, it was estimated that 342,000 people were living in an RV, boat or van — up 41% from 2019. This is... not great.

No, this isn't some sort of #vanlife social media craze, either. This is a last resort for hundreds of thousands of folks who are just looking to make ends meet in a world that has left them behind. Following the pandemic, housing costs have soared and show no signs of coming down. The gap between the median household income and how much income is necessary to afford payments on a median-priced home reached a near 10-year high in 2024, according to NBC News, and it's not going to be better when all is said and done this year. When you add on the slowing labor market, things just get that much harder. Unemployment benefit applications jumped in September to their highest levels in nearly four years, and it's not like groceries, gas and electricity are getting any cheaper.