Here's How Your Dream Cars Change As You Get Older

You remember what it was like to be a young car enthusiast, right? You didn't yet know what you didn't know, and as such you were smitten with big, loud, go-fast engines, we can safely assume. These days, however, you might be a bit older, a bit wiser, and have some need for a more comfortable or more attainable dream car. Your tastes are more refined, more definitively you, and potentially more affordable. Over the weekend I asked Jalopnik commenters how their dream car tastes have changed as they got older, and the answers were all over the place.

Some of you have achieved your dream cars. Some of you have met your dream cars and fallen out of love. Even more have had the same dream car for decades. As we get older we need our cars to do different things. Maybe you have a mess of kids that you need to haul around, making something like a McLaren F1 or Ford GT unrealistic. It's great to see everyone responding differently and answering a simple question with some pretty disparate responses. It takes all kinds to build a car community, and I think we have all of our bases covered.

So, let's dig into the answers here. If you didn't get a chance to answer on Saturday, or you want to let the world know why you love your car, feel free to add your own opinions in the comments section below and we'll get into it!