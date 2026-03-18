9 Of The Greatest Muscle Wagons Of All Time

Do you want to know something deeply disheartening? The American performance wagon does not exist anymore. It's been more than a decade since the last one was offered and — at least as of 2026 — there are no plans for a comeback.

While there are Americans who love wagons, the average consumer seems to be convinced that an SUV is a better choice because it has more room and being higher off the ground is safer. Little do they know that some wagons can carry just as much and taller vehicles don't necessarily provide safety benefits for passengers — although they do increase danger for those they crash into.

We could write a dissertation on the psychology behind the death of this body style and why the long-dead wagons deserve a resurrection, but we won't. Instead we're taking the celebration of life path and looking back on some of the greatest muscle wagons ever put into production — specifically, we're looking at American or American-adjacent wagons that have a V8 and a genuine cool factor. Oh, and they have to be able to do a burnout.