How Has Your Dream Car Changed As You've Aged?

Don't worry, you'll be forgiven for your flip-flopping, for not maintaining the same loving relationship with the dream car of your childhood. It's part of life — we get older, smarter, and our tastes change, right? Maybe you were smitten with vintage British cars when you were a youth, but as you got older you figured out how much better Porsche 911s are to drive, or Datsun 240Zs. Perhaps you were once all about track performance, but your aging body requires the more subdued and refined driving experience of a grand tourer. I used to hate bleu cheese and Brussels sprouts, but my palate is more refined now.

We want to know what car you used to wistfully daydream about, and what car fills your mid-day drift aways right now. Maybe it'll change again next week, or tomorrow, or in 20 minutes, but at this very moment, what car are you dreaming about, and what does that say about you as a person? Perhaps you met your onetime hero, and the experience wasn't all it was cracked up to be. That happened to me with a Ferrari Testarossa once, and I'm still kind of sad about it.

The car community takes all kinds, and there are thousands of different makes and models out there from history to choose from. The car you pick as your dream car, whether attainable or not, says a lot about who you are as a person. Or maybe just the things you enjoy. There are a lot of different ways you could answer this question, and the stage is yours to profess your love. Sound off in the comments below and we'll discuss it. On Monday I'll pick a few of my favorites to recap for everyone else.

My automotive dreams seem to tilt with the wind, changing every couple of days when I am reminded of some other incredible feat of engineering.