These Are Your Attainable Dream Cars

Mine used to be a Viper. Like a 90s roadster viper. Open roof, analog driving experience, long hood, big engine, 400+hp and torque for days.

Ultimately they don't make sense for any practical usage case – especially the early ones that don't really have the ability to lock and close up to walk away from it. So for 35-40k (when I was thinking about it) it's a really expensive car that you can't really get much use out of.

I put my money on the closest thing that checked all the same boxes. C6 Corvette grand sport with a manual and a targa roof. Oddly similar driving experience on paper (and honestly among the closest to a viper you can get elsewhere) and the windows, doors and roof close and lock!

It's huge fun, great looking and pretty easy to own aside from expensive consumables. There are certainly other cars I would like more than a 15yr old corvette if money wasn't an option, but nowadays with the market there is nothing REMOTELY near the price that I would have instead. I'd need at least double the money to spend if not more to really tempt me out of it and that isn't happening.

Dream cars are for dreams – attainable dream cars are actually exciting to think about.