These Are Your Attainable Dream Cars
We all have dream cars, and some of those dream cars will simply never come true. They're too rare, they're too expensive, every good example has long since rusted to the ground — it's easy for that bedroom poster car to become but a dream within a dream. But not all cars are so out of reach, and some attainable cars are even deserving of dream status. Earlier this week, I asked: What's your attainable dream car?
You all had a wealth of answers here, from style-over-substance supercars to run of the mill British roadsters. Some of you even claimed my dream of an early Datsun Z was entirely out of reach, which only says that your standards for a car's condition are much, much higher than mine. But let's go through your answers, and see what cars you'd like to someday have adorn your modest garage, street parking spot, or driveway.
Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce
My spouse, who is now 63 years old, used to drive an Alfa Romeo Spider Veloce during her college days. Her late father had two of these vehicles. As my ultimate aspiration, I hope to find a well-maintained example so that she can re-experience the joy of driving this iconic car, which holds special memories for her.
Submitted by: Luc Desaulniers (minardi)
Are you seeing this, men in the comments? Take notes.
BMW i8
BMW i8. I know they were somewhat unloved due to their hybrid system and tiny turbo-3, but I absolutely love the look of both the interior and exterior, cool doors, and as I've discovered, depreciates off of a cliff. And they just look cool. Sometimes that's enough!
Submitted by: Xavier96
I don't know if I ever want to own an i8, but I certainly want to drive one. Or EV-swap one. That, I'd own.
Ferrari 456
Ferrari 456... V-12, gated shifter, etc. Still under $100,000.
Submitted by: semica altoid
That's still a nearly six-figure car, which pushes our boundaries of "attainable," but if anyone can make it work it's Semica Altoid, heir to the Altoid fortune.
C6 Corvette
Mine used to be a Viper. Like a 90s roadster viper. Open roof, analog driving experience, long hood, big engine, 400+hp and torque for days.
Ultimately they don't make sense for any practical usage case – especially the early ones that don't really have the ability to lock and close up to walk away from it. So for 35-40k (when I was thinking about it) it's a really expensive car that you can't really get much use out of.
I put my money on the closest thing that checked all the same boxes. C6 Corvette grand sport with a manual and a targa roof. Oddly similar driving experience on paper (and honestly among the closest to a viper you can get elsewhere) and the windows, doors and roof close and lock!
It's huge fun, great looking and pretty easy to own aside from expensive consumables. There are certainly other cars I would like more than a 15yr old corvette if money wasn't an option, but nowadays with the market there is nothing REMOTELY near the price that I would have instead. I'd need at least double the money to spend if not more to really tempt me out of it and that isn't happening.
Dream cars are for dreams – attainable dream cars are actually exciting to think about.
Submitted by: Nathaniel Kuhn
The best Corvette!
MGB GT
I have a few:
Chevrolet Corvair. Later version with a stick and the 6. Sharp, unique, reasonably-priced.
MGBGT – so small. Such perfect lines. So unique.
Late 70's Vette. Sexy lines. Slow, but who cares? They are for looking good.
1962 Oldsmobile Starfire hardtop. Style. So much style
Submitted by: Corey Stringer
I was with you on MGB, but you lost me at GT. That car deserves a top that goes down.
Lexus LC 500
Probably do an LC 500 at some point. I had an RC-F for a few years and that engine is sublime.
Submitted by: JBodyBuilder
I loved the LC when I got to road trip one, and they're finally coming down in price!
Second-Generation Camaro Z28
In 1970 I went to order a Z28 Camaro. The salesman suggest to build one and my insurance would be 50% less. I did. Ordered a Camaro sedan without the split bumper for $3515 with tax and delivery. I suspect all they did was send me a Z28 without the emblem. Wish I had it back.
Submitted by: Willy G
The phrase "Camaro sedan" has sent my mind reeling. I get that's how it was referred to at the time, but wow. Camaro sedan.
C8 Corvette
C8 Corvette. The used market is loaded with low mile garage queens just itching to be driven as intended.
I might aspire to a Z06 or E-Ray, but they're cracking $100k, while a regular Z51 unit can be had in the mid $60's to mid $70's with only fractional performance reduction.
There really isn't any competition at the price point for what is essentially a budget McLaren.
And sure, $70k isn't chump change, although you should be able to come out pretty good when you sell with a well cared for unit if you keep the mileage down.
Submitted by: Factoryhack
If you think prices are good now, wait until the average Corvette buyer dies of old age in the next 10-15 minutes.
BMW 2002
BMW 2002 Roundie (pre 1974).
So attainable, I have 3 right now (1 being restored, 2 for parts).
Paid $5k for the good one, other 2 were free.
(don't ask how much I'm spending restoring it, no evidence allowed. Spending a little bit all the time, expenses are normalized, wife (accountant) is just numb to it now.)
(it's not that much so far to be honest, doing most of the work myself)
Submitted by: DieselOx
How are you getting free cars, even for parts? Can I get in on this?
Mazda Miata
Older Miata, either NC PRHT or early ND, or a Fiesta ST are on my list. I would have loved a second generation CRX Si, but their prices (at least for ones I'd consider) have gone through the roof.
Submitted by: Ed Glorious
"Older Miata ... early ND." So I'm the oldest woman alive, is what I'm hearing.