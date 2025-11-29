Every Dodge That Came With A 426 HEMI Engine

Fear. That's probably what Chrysler's 426 HEMI "Elephant" engine instilled into its competitors when it first appeared as a racing engine in 1964, and that fear was warranted. With a 1-2-3 finish, Plymouth dominated the 1964 Daytona 500 with a 426-HEMI-equipped racecar, showcasing the potential of an engine with hemispherical combustion chambers. It even prompted Ford to get back to the drawing board and create a hemi-engine of its own – the legendary 427 SOHC (7.0-liter) V8 Cammer.

The 426 HEMI was so powerful, in fact, that NASCAR banned it in 1965. Chrysler soon started offering a barrage of performance cars equipped with the 426 HEMI for general customers. The production-spec 425-hp engine was an option on many Dodge and Plymouth vehicles in 1966, allowing the Chrysler Corporation to compete in — and win — the 1966 Daytona 500.

For Dodge and Plymouth customers, this meant they could have a taste of race-derived Mopar thunder. Dodge, in particular, was zealous with incorporating the NASCAR beast into as many models as possible. Coupes. Fastback coupes. Compact cars. Sure, other potent small-block and big-block V8s were also available on these models, but the HEMI sat at the pinnacle. So, without further ado, let's have a chronological look at every Dodge that came with the 426 HEMI engine!