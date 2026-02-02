The Incredible Engine That Powered The Legendary McLaren F1

Conceived by motorsport visionary Gordon Murray and brought to life by McLaren in 1992, the F1 was built to be one of the best sports cars of all time. Fast forward to 1998, when the F1 went on to shatter the world's top-speed record, reaching 240.1 mph (386 kph), making it the fastest naturally aspirated (N/A) production car ever built — a title it still holds to this very day.

McLaren F1s routinely sell at auction for tens of millions of dollars these days. And while its carbon-fiber chassis, gold-plated engine cover, and an iconic central driving position play a big role in bringing those high-dollar auction prices, every great performance car lives and dies by its engine. In this case, a BMW-derived S70/2 6.1-liter V12 is what provided the power. This engine was developed by an equally coveted BMW engineer, Paul Rosche.

Making 627 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, the V12 is characterized by superbike-quick levels of throttle response, a carbon clutch, a dry-sump, and individual throttle bodies. The Le Mans variants of the F1 were able to produce even more power – 680 horsepower and 520 lb-ft of torque. Murray was also behind the unreal Cosworth GMA V12 engine, which was influenced by the iconic F1 and its engine.