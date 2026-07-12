In Toyota legend, the creation of the LS 400 was gestated by a crew of 1,400 engineers, 2,300 technicians, and 60 designers (more engineers designers than with Slate's new Truck). They ran through 450 prototypes, and took half a decade to get the first Lexus to market, and all of that burned through $1 billion.

Plus, their lofty target was to surpass the Mercedes-Benz S-Class — which at least Car & Driver thought they'd achieved, besting a round-up that pitted the LS 400 against the mighty 420SEL and BMW 735i. But before we go any further, let's go back and define the goals of Toyota's LS400 F1 project. F1 wasn't a shorthand for Formula 1. The project was originally dubbed "Circle F," with the F standing for the word "flagship," something that Toyota, maker of Cressidas and Corollas, was trying to establish. Lexus's own official history on this matter notes that they a team of planners to California to study luxury buyers. Although Toyota made the Japanese-market Century, that rather product was far too conservative for a global luxury audience.

What researchers learned from focus groups was that Americans didn't prioritize performance nearly as much as prestige. That makes the LS 400 all the more remarkable, because Toyota had to birth not just a car that was engineered as well as cars from Europe, but one that was aspirational via perceived luxury.