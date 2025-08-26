The Final Nissan R35 GT-R Rolled Off The Line After 18 Years And 48,000 Cars Built

We've known for a while now that Nissan was planning to kill the R35 GT-R. The company announced the final limited edition cars over a year ago, and closed its order books back in March. Today, though, the car is well and truly dead: 18 years after the first GT-R was built, the last R35 just rolled off the production line in Nissan's Tochigi factory. Over the course of its lifespan around 48,000 GT-Rs were built, 37% of which were sold in Japan, and during those 18 years only 9 Takumi craftsmen hand-built the V6 engines. The final car built wears Midnight Purple paint and gold wheels, which is a fitting sendoff for the car that singlehandedly changed the supercar world.

When the R35 was revealed in 2007, it brought three things to the table: Speed, reliability, and affordability. The 473 horsepower it made may not sound like much now, but combined with its advanced all-wheel-drive system the GT-R put the big names on notice — when Nissan first showed it at the 2007 Tokyo Auto Show, it did so while boasting a Nürburgring time that beat the Porsche 911 Turbo. On a damp track. For half the money. It won Car and Driver shootouts, it was less than half a second off the acceleration of a Ferrari 430 Scuderia, and it cost under $70,000. The R35 GT-R — no Skyline badge this time — dragged supercars into the modern era of performance, and now it's dead.