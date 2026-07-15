A Volvo Sedan And Wagon Could Make Their Grand Return To The U.S. As A Counter To SUV Culture

Volvo had plans of being an all-electric, all-crossover lineup in the U.S., but you know what they say about the best-laid plans. Well, in any case, that's not going to happen anymore for obvious reasons, and the Swedish automaker is now studying bringing an electric sedan and station wagon to U.S. showrooms sometime in 2028. Since they're already being developed for Europe, changing around a few things to get them road-ready for the U.S. won't be too much of a challenge.

The EVs would carry the familiar 60- or 70-series badging and be built somewhere in Europe, and there could even be a rugged-ish Cross Country variant of the wagon on the horizon. Both models would run on the automaker's 800-volt SPA3 architecture, which made its debut underneath the EX60 crossover. Volvo isn't expecting too much from the pair, which are likely to start in the low $50,000 range, with only about 10,000 sales per year in the U.S. From Automotive News:

Volvo is considering the idea while also planning to expand at the higher-volume end of its U.S. lineup. In 2029, the automaker will introduce a three-row utility vehicle larger than the XC90 to compete with luxury flagships such as the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7. [...] News of the potential revival comes barely a year after Volvo dropped its last U.S. sedan and wagon. The brand discontinued its only remaining sedan, the S90, in 2025 and pulled the V60 and V90 Cross Country wagons this spring as part of a broader shift toward crossovers and SUVs to better match American buyer preferences. While many automakers have abandoned sedans and wagons, Volvo's heritage makes the company uniquely positioned to get back into these segments — especially wagons. [...] While light trucks now account for more than 80 percent of U.S. new-vehicle sales, the luxury sedan segment has shown resilience. Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi continue to generate strong margins from sedans, coupes, convertibles and high-performance variants. Earlier this year, Volvo CEO Hakan Samuelsson pushed back against the industry's infatuation with oversized SUVs. "We are looking into that," Samuelsson told reporters. "I think we will not only have SUVs five years from now." Vehicles that ride lower are more aerodynamic, delivering better range and efficiency, Samuelsson said. He also cited a generational shift leading younger buyers to seek alternatives to the big SUVs they grew up with.

We first told you that Volvo was mulling bringing a wagon back to the U.S. in May, and now it seems we're getting a more concrete timeline. I, for one, welcome a new Volvo wagon, and if the great looks of the EX60 and EX90 are anything to go off, it'll also be a really slick package. As long as it can get the tech sorted (something it hasn't been able to do with the now-dead in the U.S. EX30 or the aforementioned EX90), these cars could be real winners.